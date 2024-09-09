A C-130 assigned to the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 133rd Air Wing takes off from Volk Field, Wis., during AMMO Rodeo 2024.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130 assigned to the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 133rd Air Wing takes off from Volk Field, Wis., July 24. Minnesota Air National Guard crews flew three separate air lift sorties during this year’s iteration of the Ammo Rodeo, held July 15-26. The event gave munitions and weapons personnel a better understanding of their respective jobs and exposed them to challenges they might face on deployment. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Kristen Keehan.