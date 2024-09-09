1st Lt Stephanie Walker of the 104th FW and TSgt Daniel Glass of the 162nd WG work together to manually move a 2000lb, BLU-109 bomb body into position for assembly during their day of competition.

1st Lt Stephanie Walker of the 104th Fighter Wing and Tech. Sgt Daniel Glass of the 162nd Wing work together to manually move a BLU-109 (bomb live unit, a 2,000-lb hardened penetration ordnance) body into position for assembly during their day of competition July 23 during the seventh annual Ammo Rodeo bomb-building competition at Volk Field, Wis. The two-week event gave munitions and weapons personnel a better understanding of their respective jobs and exposed them to challenges they might face on deployment. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Kristen Keehan.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 12:44
|Photo ID:
|8644537
|VIRIN:
|240723-Z-MN147-1003
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
Volk Field’s Ammo Rodeo gathered 22 units from across the nation for leading edge training
