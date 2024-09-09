Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt Stephanie Walker of the 104th FW and TSgt Daniel Glass of the 162nd WG work together to manually move a 2000lb, BLU-109 bomb body into position for assembly during their day of competition.

    1st Lt Stephanie Walker of the 104th FW and TSgt Daniel Glass of the 162nd WG work together to manually move a 2000lb, BLU-109 bomb body into position for assembly during their day of competition.

    CAMP DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Kristen Keehan 

    Volk Field ANGB

    1st Lt Stephanie Walker of the 104th Fighter Wing and Tech. Sgt Daniel Glass of the 162nd Wing work together to manually move a BLU-109 (bomb live unit, a 2,000-lb hardened penetration ordnance) body into position for assembly during their day of competition July 23 during the seventh annual Ammo Rodeo bomb-building competition at Volk Field, Wis. The two-week event gave munitions and weapons personnel a better understanding of their respective jobs and exposed them to challenges they might face on deployment. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Kristen Keehan.

