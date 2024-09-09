1st Lt Stephanie Walker of the 104th FW and TSgt Daniel Glass of the 162nd WG work together to manually move a 2000lb, BLU-109 bomb body into position for assembly during their day of competition.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt Stephanie Walker of the 104th Fighter Wing and Tech. Sgt Daniel Glass of the 162nd Wing work together to manually move a BLU-109 (bomb live unit, a 2,000-lb hardened penetration ordnance) body into position for assembly during their day of competition July 23 during the seventh annual Ammo Rodeo bomb-building competition at Volk Field, Wis. The two-week event gave munitions and weapons personnel a better understanding of their respective jobs and exposed them to challenges they might face on deployment. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Kristen Keehan.