Staff Sgt. Matthew Garcia, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., attaches slings to a 2,000-lb, Mark-84 general purpose heavy unguided bomb body during the 2024 Ammo Rodeo at Volk Field, Wis. The event gave munitions and weapons personnel a better understanding of their respective jobs and exposed them to challenges they might face on deployment. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Kristen Keehan.
Volk Field’s Ammo Rodeo gathered 22 units from across the nation for leading edge training
