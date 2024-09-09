Munitions and weapons troops work together to complete a challenging fragmentation order. Airmen work together to load bomb bodies onto the munitions assembly conveyer while others in the background are prepping a BLU-109 (bomb live unit, a 2,000-lb hardened penetration ordnance) body for assembly into an All-Up-Round during the competition stage of the 2024 Ammo Rodeo at Volk Field, Wis. The event gave munitions and weapons personnel a better understanding of their respective jobs and exposed them to challenges they might face on deployment. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Kristen Keehan.
Volk Field’s Ammo Rodeo gathered 22 units from across the nation for leading edge training
