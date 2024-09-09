Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Munitions and weapons troops work together to complete a challenging fragmentation order. Airmen work together to load bomb bodies onto the munitions assembly conveyer while others in the background are prepping a BLU-109 (bomb live unit, a 2,000-lb hardened penetration ordnance) body for assembly into an All-Up-Round during the competition stage of the 2024 Ammo Rodeo at Volk Field, Wis. The event gave munitions and weapons personnel a better understanding of their respective jobs and exposed them to challenges they might face on deployment. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Kristen Keehan.