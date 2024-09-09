Two Airmen prepare to load BLU-109 (bomb live unit, a 2,000-lb hardened penetration ordnance) onto the munitions assembly conveyor during the seventh annual Ammo Rodeo bomb-building competition July 15-26 at Volk Field, Wis. The event gave munitions and weapons personnel a better understanding of their respective jobs and exposed them to challenges they might face on deployment. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Kristen Keehan.
This work, Two airmen prepare to load BLU-109, 2000lb ordnance onto the Munitions Assembly Conveyor during the 7th annual AMMO Rodeo bomb building competition at Volk Field, WI. [Image 5 of 5], by Kristen Keehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Volk Field’s Ammo Rodeo gathered 22 units from across the nation for leading edge training
