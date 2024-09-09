Two airmen prepare to load BLU-109, 2000lb ordnance onto the Munitions Assembly Conveyor during the 7th annual AMMO Rodeo bomb building competition at Volk Field, WI.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Airmen prepare to load BLU-109 (bomb live unit, a 2,000-lb hardened penetration ordnance) onto the munitions assembly conveyor during the seventh annual Ammo Rodeo bomb-building competition July 15-26 at Volk Field, Wis. The event gave munitions and weapons personnel a better understanding of their respective jobs and exposed them to challenges they might face on deployment. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Kristen Keehan.