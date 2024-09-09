HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron flies over Japan during high-altitude low-opening jumps July 30, 2024. The 36th AS airlift operations are essential for logistical support to U.S. forces in the Pacific, facilitating the movement of troops, equipment, and supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)