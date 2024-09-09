Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base [Image 2 of 4]

    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron flies over Japan during high-altitude low-opening jumps July 30, 2024. The 36th AS airlift operations are essential for logistical support to U.S. forces in the Pacific, facilitating the movement of troops, equipment, and supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 21:24
    Photo ID: 8643422
    VIRIN: 240730-F-ZV099-1099
    Resolution: 5081x3381
    Size: 340.74 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base

    Japan

    Yokota Air Base
    special operations
    36th Airlift Squadron
    SOCPAC
    HALO

