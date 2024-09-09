HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ivan Lucero, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, performs pre-flight checks before take-off of a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2024. Collaboration between the 36th AS and Special Operations Command Pacific Forces ensures Yokota Air Base maintains the readiness essential for rapid response capability, real-world operations and, ultimately safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)