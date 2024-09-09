Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ivan Lucero, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, performs pre-flight checks before take-off of a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2024. Collaboration between the 36th AS and Special Operations Command Pacific Forces ensures Yokota Air Base maintains the readiness essential for rapid response capability, real-world operations and, ultimately safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 21:24
    Photo ID: 8643421
    VIRIN: 240730-F-ZV099-1026
    Resolution: 4577x3045
    Size: 760.56 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base
    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base
    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base
    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    special operations
    36th Airlift Squadron
    SOCPAC
    HALO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download