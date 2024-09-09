HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tim Lee, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, operates a C-130J Super Hercules during high-altitude low-opening jumps at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on July 30, 2024. Collaborative training with partners like Special Operations Command Pacific Forces emphasizes the readiness and commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region while showcasing the capabilities of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)