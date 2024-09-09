HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tim Lee, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, operates a C-130J Super Hercules during high-altitude low-opening jumps at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on July 30, 2024. Collaborative training with partners like Special Operations Command Pacific Forces emphasizes the readiness and commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region while showcasing the capabilities of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 21:24
|Photo ID:
|8643424
|VIRIN:
|240730-F-ZV099-1068
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Japan