Members of the 36th Airlift Squadron and Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) performed high-altitude low-opening (HALO) jumps at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2024.



HALO jumps are a crucial skill for military operations, often used by special operations to infiltrate hostile areas for reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, or direct-action missions.



Collaboration between the 36th AS and SOCPAC ensures Yokota Air Base maintains the readiness essential for rapid response capability, real-world operations and ultimately safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

