Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base

    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base

    Photo By Senior Airman Manuel Zamora | U.S. Air Force Capt. Tim Lee, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, operates a C-130J Super...... read more read more

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 36th Airlift Squadron and Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) performed high-altitude low-opening (HALO) jumps at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2024.

    HALO jumps are a crucial skill for military operations, often used by special operations to infiltrate hostile areas for reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, or direct-action missions.

    Collaboration between the 36th AS and SOCPAC ensures Yokota Air Base maintains the readiness essential for rapid response capability, real-world operations and ultimately safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 21:24
    Story ID: 480916
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base
    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base
    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base
    HALO jumps at Yokota Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    special operations
    36th Airlift Squadron
    SOCPAC
    HALO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download