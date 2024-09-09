Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Jerry Britt, left, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 16th Engineer Battalion, 16th Engineer Brigade, stands off range with his son, Pfc. Daemon Britt, Company B, 837th Engineer Battalion, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, during The Adjutant General's 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2024. Daemon has watched his dad, Jerry, compete in the TAG matches in the past and was given the opportunity to compete alongside him while going through the Recruit Sustainment Program during his senior year of high school. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)