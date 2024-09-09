Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Hudaifah Pennington, Company F, 237th Support Battalion, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, looks through an Advanced Combat Optical Gunsight during The Adjutant General's 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2024. Match winners are recognized and offered an opportunity to compete in the 2025 Winston P. Wilson National Guard Small Arms Championship at Camp Robinson, Ar. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)