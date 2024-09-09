Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship [Image 16 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship

    PORT CLINTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Daemon Britt, Company B, 837th Engineer Battalion, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, stands off range during The Adjutant General's 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2024. Match winners are recognized and offered an opportunity to compete in the 2025 Winston P. Wilson National Guard Small Arms Championship at Camp Robinson, Ar. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 08:41
    Photo ID: 8642699
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-AJ708-1153
    Resolution: 5912x4223
    Size: 14.67 MB
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Carleeann Smiddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship
    The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    competition
    marksmanship
    National Guard
    Camp Perry
    TAG Matches

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download