Sgt. Telisha Washington, 945th Engineer Company, 112th Engineer Battalion, 16th Engineer Brigade, analyzes her target during The Adjutant General's 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2024. The Adjutant General’s Marksmanship Championship competition matches consisted of individual pistol and rifle matches and a rifle team match. During the rifle team match, competitors fired in various positions at two different types of targets, ranging from 25 to 400 yards away. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)