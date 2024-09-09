Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Conner Stebleton, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 134th Field Artillery Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires an M17 pistol down range during The Adjutant General's 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2024. The annual competition tests the marksmanship skills of both Army and Air National Guard members, emphasizing the importance of accuracy and discipline. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)