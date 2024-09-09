Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference

    PORT CLINTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio assistant adjutant general for the Army, speaks to senior leaders across the Ohio Army National Guard at the 2024 OHARNG Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. The conference united command teams from all organizational levels to advise on leadership methods and provide information on changes within the Ohio National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 15:42
    Photo ID: 8642151
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-OB517-1151
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Katherine Slayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard
    Camp Perry

