2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio assistant adjutant general for the Army, speaks to senior leaders across the Ohio Army National Guard at the 2024 OHARNG Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. The conference united command teams from all organizational levels to advise on leadership methods and provide information on changes within the Ohio National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)