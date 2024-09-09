2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, welcomes Lt. Col. William Epley, brigade administrative officer, 73rd Troop Command, to the stage during the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. The annual conference is intended to inform senior leadership within the Ohio National Guard of Woodruff’s strategic vision and encourage analysis and critical thinking. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)