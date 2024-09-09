2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. David Walker, Ohio Army National Guard operations command sergeant major, addresses the audience during the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. The leadership conference was one of many events held at Camp Perry during the 2024 Ohio National Guard Competitive Events Weekend, alongside The Adjutant General’s 2024 Combat Rifle and Pistol Championship, the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Combatives Tournament, and a 5K fun run. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)