    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference [Image 5 of 9]

    PORT CLINTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Ohio Army National Guard command team presents the Assistant Adjutant General Fiscal Year 2024 Personnel Readiness Award to Capt. Michael Cobb and 1st. Sgt. Nathan Lindimore of the 5-54th Security Force Assistance Regiment during the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. Senior leaders were formally recognized for their organization’s outstanding achievements, which aligned with ATAG’s strategic vision. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

