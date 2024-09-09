2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Ohio Army National Guard command team presents the Assistant Adjutant General Fiscal Year 2024 Personnel Readiness Award to Capt. Michael Cobb and 1st. Sgt. Nathan Lindimore of the 5-54th Security Force Assistance Regiment during the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. Senior leaders were formally recognized for their organization’s outstanding achievements, which aligned with ATAG’s strategic vision. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)