Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference

    PORT CLINTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. William Epley, brigade administrative officer, 73rd Troop Command, and Lt. Col. John Whitney, aviation officer, Joint Forces Headquarters-Ohio, unveils an Army War College print at the Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. The annual conference brings together leaders at the company, battalion, brigade and general staff echelons to provide senior leader guidance and updates to the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 15:45
    Photo ID: 8642149
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-OB517-1135
    Resolution: 3187x2125
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Katherine Slayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference
    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference
    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference
    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference
    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference
    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference
    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference
    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference
    2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ohio Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Camp Perry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download