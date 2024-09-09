2024 Ohio Army National Guard Leadership Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. William Epley, brigade administrative officer, 73rd Troop Command, and Lt. Col. John Whitney, aviation officer, Joint Forces Headquarters-Ohio, unveils an Army War College print at the Ohio Army National Guard Army Leadership Conference at Camp Perry Joint Training Center in Port Clinton, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024. The annual conference brings together leaders at the company, battalion, brigade and general staff echelons to provide senior leader guidance and updates to the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katherine Slayman, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)