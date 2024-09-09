Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Movement to Cordon and Search [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Movement to Cordon and Search

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldier 2nd Lt. Benjamin Hyslop with 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment motions a thumbs up to indicate their cordon and search of the urban terrain is complete during a Culminating Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sep. 10, 2024. The 2-162nd Infantry, part of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is training for real-world scenarios in preparation for their upcoming deployment in support of Kosovo Forces as part of Operation Joint Guardian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 17:09
    Photo ID: 8641342
    VIRIN: 240910-Z-BB123-1005
    Resolution: 6603x4402
    Size: 14.59 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Air Movement to Cordon and Search [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cordon and Search
    MOUT
    Air Movement
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Infantry
    Fort Cavazos

