Oregon Army National Guard Soldier 2nd Lt. Benjamin Hyslop with 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment motions a thumbs up to indicate their cordon and search of the urban terrain is complete during a Culminating Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sep. 10, 2024. The 2-162nd Infantry, part of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is training for real-world scenarios in preparation for their upcoming deployment in support of Kosovo Forces as part of Operation Joint Guardian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 17:09
|Photo ID:
|8641342
|VIRIN:
|240910-Z-BB123-1005
|Resolution:
|6603x4402
|Size:
|14.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Movement to Cordon and Search [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.