Air Movement to Cordon and Search

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A role player shouts and shoves his phone in the faces of Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, in order to cause simulated disruptions during a cordon and search exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on Sept. 10, 2024. The 2-162nd Infantry, part of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is participating in a Culminating Training Exercise to prepare for real-world scenarios during their upcoming deployment in support of Kosovo Forces as part of Operation Joint Guardian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving) (This image was created in color and converted to black and white)