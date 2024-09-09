Air Movement to Cordon and Search

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion,162nd Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard exit a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter piloted by 1st Battalion, 183rd Regiment, Idaho Army National Guard, during a Culminating Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024. The Soldiers remained in a prone position until they could safely maneuver to an urban site for a follow on cordon and search training mission. Both units will fall under the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team during an upcoming deployment to Kosovo in support of Kosovo Forces as part of Operation Joint Guardian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving)