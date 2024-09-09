Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Movement to Cordon and Search [Image 2 of 5]

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion,162nd Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard exit a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter piloted by 1st Battalion, 183rd Regiment, Idaho Army National Guard, during a Culminating Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024. The Soldiers remained in a prone position until they could safely maneuver to an urban site for a follow on cordon and search training mission. Both units will fall under the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team during an upcoming deployment to Kosovo in support of Kosovo Forces as part of Operation Joint Guardian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 17:09
    Photo ID: 8641339
    VIRIN: 240910-Z-BB123-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 25.49 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    This work, Air Movement to Cordon and Search [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

