Air Movement to Cordon and Search

Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, and 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment, Idaho Army National Guard, prepare to land in a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during a Culminating Training Exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024. Upon landing, the Soldiers immediately began a cordon and search of an urban environment. Both units will fall under the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team during an upcoming deployment to Kosovo in support of Kosovo Forces as part of Operation Joint Guardian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving)