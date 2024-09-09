Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Movement to Cordon and Search [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Movement to Cordon and Search

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment console a distressed role player while conducting a cordon and search of an urban city during a Culminating Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sep. 10, 2024. The 2-162nd Infantry, part of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is training for real-world scenarios in preparation for their upcoming deployment in support of Kosovo Forces as part of Operation Joint Guardian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving)

    This work, Air Movement to Cordon and Search [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cordon and Search
    Role Players
    Oregon Army National Guard
    Infantry
    Culminating Training Event
    Fort Cavazos

