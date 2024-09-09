Air Movement to Cordon and Search

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment console a distressed role player while conducting a cordon and search of an urban city during a Culminating Training Exercise (CTE) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Sep. 10, 2024. The 2-162nd Infantry, part of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is training for real-world scenarios in preparation for their upcoming deployment in support of Kosovo Forces as part of Operation Joint Guardian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Bailey Breving)