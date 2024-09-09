Lt. Nicole Smith, security officer attached to Marine Corps Security Force Bangor, Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, sings the national anthem during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Kitsap 9/11 Memorial in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 11, 2024. The Kitsap 9/11 Memorial, maintained by the Bremerton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 239, includes several elements telling the story of Sept. 11, 2001, including two beams from the World Trade Center, serving as a reminder to the community to never forget. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 20:34
|Photo ID:
|8639303
|VIRIN:
|240911-N-AR554-1041
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
This work, Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.