Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks to the Kitsap community during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Kitsap 9/11 Memorial in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 11, 2024. The Kitsap 9/11 Memorial, maintained by the Bremerton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 239, includes several elements to tell the story of Sept. 11, 2001, including two beams from the World Trade Center, serving as a reminder to the community to never forget. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)