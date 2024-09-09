Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    The Kitsap Fire Fighters Union retires the colors during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Kitsap 9/11 Memorial in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 11, 2024. The Kitsap 9/11 Memorial, maintained by the Bremerton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 239, includes several elements to tell the story of Sept. 11, 2001, including two beams from the World Trade Center, serving as a reminder to the community to never forget. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 20:34
    Photo ID: 8639311
    VIRIN: 240911-N-AR554-1103
    Resolution: 5131x3421
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial
    Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial
    Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial
    Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial
    Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial
    Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial
    Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    firefighters
    Kitsap
    9/11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download