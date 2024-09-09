Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Kitsap Fire Fighters Union retires the colors during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Kitsap 9/11 Memorial in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 11, 2024. The Kitsap 9/11 Memorial, maintained by the Bremerton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 239, includes several elements to tell the story of Sept. 11, 2001, including two beams from the World Trade Center, serving as a reminder to the community to never forget. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)