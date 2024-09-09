Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial [Image 4 of 7]

    Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks to the Kitsap community during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Kitsap 9/11 Memorial in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 11, 2024. The Kitsap 9/11 Memorial, maintained by the Bremerton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 239, includes several elements telling the story of Sept. 11, 2001, including two beams from the World Trade Center, serving as a reminder to the community to never forget. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 20:34
    Photo ID: 8639306
    VIRIN: 240911-N-AR554-1062
    Resolution: 5568x3128
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    CVN 76
    9/11
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Kitsap

