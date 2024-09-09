Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial

Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks to the Kitsap community during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Kitsap 9/11 Memorial in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 11, 2024. The Kitsap 9/11 Memorial, maintained by the Bremerton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 239, includes several elements telling the story of Sept. 11, 2001, including two beams from the World Trade Center, serving as a reminder to the community to never forget. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 20:34
|Photo ID:
|8639306
|VIRIN:
|240911-N-AR554-1062
|Resolution:
|5568x3128
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
