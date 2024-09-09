Never Forget: September 11th Sunset Flag Ceremony held at Kitsap 9/11 Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks to the Kitsap community during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Kitsap 9/11 Memorial in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 11, 2024. The Kitsap 9/11 Memorial, maintained by the Bremerton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 239, includes several elements telling the story of Sept. 11, 2001, including two beams from the World Trade Center, serving as a reminder to the community to never forget. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)