Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver  

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 11, 2024) - Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf speaks during a 9/11 ceremony in remembrance of those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, the Pentagon, and Somerset County, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 08:20
    Photo ID: 8637366
    VIRIN: 240911-N-HV737-1017
    Resolution: 7167x4778
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first responders
    9/11
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    U.S. Navy
    PNSY
    9/11 Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download