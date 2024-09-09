Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 11, 2024) - Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf speaks during a 9/11 ceremony in remembrance of those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, the Pentagon, and Somerset County, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released)