Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 11, 2024) - First responders assigned to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, chiefs and FY 2025 chief selectees participate in a honor procession in remembrance of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, the Pentagon, and Somerset County, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released) Photo edited due to OPSEC.