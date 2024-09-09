Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 11, 2024) - Chief Master-at-Arms (select) Lambert Eicher, left, Chief Master-at-Arms (select) Matthew Weber, right, assigned to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, raise the national ensign during morning colors on the 23rd anniversary of 9/11. Chiefs and FY 2025 chief selectees assigned to the shipyard led the ceremony in remembrance of those killed in the terrorist attacks in New York City, the Pentagon, and Somerset County, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released)