    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 [Image 5 of 6]

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver  

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 11, 2024) - Chief Information Systems Technician Electronic Warfare (select) Cyle Viar assigned to USS North Dakota (SSN 784), strikes bells on the 23 anniversary of 9/11. Chiefs and FY 2025 chief selectees assigned to the shipyard led the ceremony in remembrance of those killed in the terrorist attacks in New York City, the Pentagon, and Somerset County, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 08:20
    Photo ID: 8637364
    VIRIN: 240911-N-HV737-1015
    Resolution: 7032x4688
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    first responders
    9/11
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    U.S. Navy
    PNSY
    9/11 Anniversary

