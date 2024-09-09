Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Remembers Heroes on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 11, 2024) - Retired Chief Boatswain's Mate Frank Desper and current Commander, American Legion Frank E. Booma Post 6, guest speaker, salutes in formation during morning colors on Portsmouth Naval Shipyard on the 23 anniversary of 9/11. Chiefs and FY 2025 chief selectees assigned to the shipyard led the ceremony in remembrance of those killed in the terrorist attacks in New York City, the Pentagon, and Somerset County, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/released)