Members of the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight, stand at attention before presenting the colors at a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. Nearly 200 service members, first responders and civilians participated in the ruck march as a way to remember the sacrifices and heroic actions of those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 02:51
|Photo ID:
|8637061
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-JM042-1006
|Resolution:
|5353x3830
|Size:
|7.95 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.