    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march [Image 5 of 5]

    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight, stand at attention before presenting the colors at a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. Nearly 200 service members, first responders and civilians participated in the ruck march as a way to remember the sacrifices and heroic actions of those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 02:51
    Photo ID: 8637061
    VIRIN: 240911-F-JM042-1006
    Resolution: 5353x3830
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    9/11
    sacrifice
    Never Forget
    September 11 2001

