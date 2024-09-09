Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Albert Garcia, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, rings a bell at a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. The ringing of the bell signifies the loss of fellow firefighters and emergency services personnel and is a reminder of their sacrifice to save others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)