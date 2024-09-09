U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Albert Garcia, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, rings a bell at a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. The ringing of the bell signifies the loss of fellow firefighters and emergency services personnel and is a reminder of their sacrifice to save others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|09.11.2024
|09.12.2024 02:51
|8637059
|240911-F-JM042-1057
|4588x3368
|5.37 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|0
This work, Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.