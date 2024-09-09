Lanyards displaying the pictures and names of first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks are laid on a table for people to wear during a Sept. 11 memorial ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. Nearly 3,000 people, including first responders, lost their lives as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 02:51
|Photo ID:
|8637060
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-JM042-1058
|Resolution:
|4100x2835
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.