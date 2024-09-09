Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Lanyards displaying the pictures and names of first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks are laid on a table for people to wear during a Sept. 11 memorial ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. Nearly 3,000 people, including first responders, lost their lives as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 02:51
    Photo ID: 8637060
    VIRIN: 240911-F-JM042-1058
    Resolution: 4100x2835
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march
    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march
    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march
    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march
    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    sacrifice
    Never Forget
    September 11 2001

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download