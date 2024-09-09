Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lanyards displaying the pictures and names of first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks are laid on a table for people to wear during a Sept. 11 memorial ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. Nearly 3,000 people, including first responders, lost their lives as a result of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)