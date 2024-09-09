Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kaiserslautern Military Community members participate in a Sept. 11 memorial ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. More than 200 people from the Kaiserslautern Military Community participated in the ruck march as a way to pay their respects to those that lost their lives during the attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)