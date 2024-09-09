Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march [Image 2 of 5]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Kaiserslautern Military Community members participate in a Sept. 11 memorial ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. More than 200 people from the Kaiserslautern Military Community participated in the ruck march as a way to pay their respects to those that lost their lives during the attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    9/11
    sacrifice
    Never Forget
    September 11 2001

