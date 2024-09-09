Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Theodore Brown, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center commander, gives a speech during a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. Brown was the guest speaker of the event where he talked about the courageous acts of first responders to save lives after the Sept. 11 attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)