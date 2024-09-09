Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Col. Theodore Brown, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center commander, gives a speech during a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. Brown was the guest speaker of the event where he talked about the courageous acts of first responders to save lives after the Sept. 11 attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 02:51
    Photo ID: 8637057
    VIRIN: 240911-F-JM042-1031
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march
    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march
    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march
    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march
    Ramstein hosts 9/11 remembrance ruck march

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    sacrifice
    Never Forget
    September 11 2001

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download