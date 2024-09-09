U.S. Army Staff Sgts. John Bennett and Aaron Justice, both assigned to Cherokee Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, run in the 9/11 5-kilometer race wearing tactical body armor in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 11, 2024. Service members completed the tribute 5-kilometer race in honor of the events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, and those that lost their lives. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8637047
|VIRIN:
|240911-A-FQ717-3288
|Resolution:
|2189x1728
|Size:
|743.38 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9-11 Memorial 5K Run, Task Force Commando [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Cathleen Politino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.