9-11 Memorial 5K Run, Task Force Commando,

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jon Ring and Sgt. 1st Classes Weston Cole and Aaron Masters, all assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, run in the 9/11 5-kilometer race wearing tactical body armor in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 11, 2024. Service members completed the tribute 5-kilometer race in honor of the events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, and those that lost their lives. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)