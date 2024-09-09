9-11 Memorial 5K Run, Task Force Commando,

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, pose for a photo following the completion of the 9/11 5-kilometer race wearing tactical body armor in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 11, 2024. Service members completed the tribute 5-kilometer race in honor of the events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, and those that lost their lives. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)
