U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Michael Deeds, 1st Sgt. Joshua Braly, and Sgt. 1st Classes Troy Mayfield, Robert Bagwell, Brandon Smith and Andrew Lewis, all assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, run in the 9/11 5-kilometer race wearing tactical body armor in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 11, 2024. Service members completed the tribute 5-kilometer race in honor of the events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, and those that lost their lives. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8637048
|VIRIN:
|240911-A-FQ717-2011
|Resolution:
|2592x1728
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9-11 Memorial 5K Run, Task Force Commando [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Cathleen Politino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.