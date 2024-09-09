Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9-11 Memorial 5K Run, Task Force Commando [Image 3 of 9]

    9-11 Memorial 5K Run, Task Force Commando

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.11.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jarrett Dooley, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, runs in the 9/11 5-kilometer race wearing tactical body armor in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Sept. 11, 2024. Service members completed the tribute 5-kilometer race in honor of the events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, and those that lost their lives. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 02:31
    Photo ID: 8637045
    VIRIN: 240911-A-FQ717-8464
    Resolution: 1903x1728
    Size: 713.56 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT

