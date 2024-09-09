RAAF, USAF team up to hot pit during BTF down under

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mason Hunt,110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron crew chief, conducts hot pit operations with a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
