RAAF, USAF team up to hot pit during BTF down under

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron refuel a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber with support from Royal Australian Air Force members during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)