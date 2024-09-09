RAAF, USAF team up to hot pit during BTF down under

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force LAC Sean Henry Duddy, No. 23 Squadron aviation fuel operator, left, talks with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Rodriguez, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron fuels service center supervisor, during hot pit operations with a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. The U.S. seeks every opportunity to train alongside its allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)