Royal Australian Air Force LAC Sean Henry Duddy, No. 23 Squadron aviation fuel operator, left, talks with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Rodriguez, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron fuels service center supervisor, during hot pit operations with a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. The U.S. seeks every opportunity to train alongside its allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 20:45
|Photo ID:
|8636747
|VIRIN:
|240909-F-SZ986-1161
|Resolution:
|7408x4939
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAAF, USAF team up to hot pit during BTF down under [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.