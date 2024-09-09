RAAF, USAF team up to hot pit during BTF down under

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Rodriguez, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron fuels service center supervisor, carries a fuel line during hot pit operations with a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. The hot pit operations allowed the B-2 to continue its Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its allies and partners through the employment of military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability, while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)