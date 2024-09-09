Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF, USAF team up to hot pit during BTF down under [Image 1 of 6]

    RAAF, USAF team up to hot pit during BTF down under

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Royal Australian Air Force LAC Sean Henry Duddy, No. 23 Squadron aviation fuel operator, prepares a fuel line during hot pit operations with a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to continue conducting a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    This work, RAAF, USAF team up to hot pit during BTF down under [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-2
    Australia
    Anthony Hetlage
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

