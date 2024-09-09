Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins [Image 5 of 5]

    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Corey Thompson, 559th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron sheet metal mechanic, monitors the low clearance of an ACU-808 aircraft air conditioning unit as it passes the top crest of a C-17 aircraft ramp during a DINSTAAR ramp test at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 6, 2024. The evaluation provided feedback for adjustment of the second version design to accommodate other equipment types that have even lower clearance to be loaded onto aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

