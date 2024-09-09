AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Corey Thompson, 559th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron sheet metal mechanic, monitors the low clearance of an ACU-808 aircraft air conditioning unit as it passes the top crest of a C-17 aircraft ramp during a DINSTAAR ramp test at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 6, 2024. The evaluation provided feedback for adjustment of the second version design to accommodate other equipment types that have even lower clearance to be loaded onto aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)