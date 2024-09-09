ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – 559th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanics and Air Ground Equipment technicians monitor the low clearance of an ACU-808 aircraft air conditioning unit as it passes over high point segments of a C-17 aircraft ramp at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 6, 2024. The DINSTAAR ramps allowed for low clearance ground support equipment to be loaded onto aircraft without causing damage to the equipment or the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|05.06.2024
|09.11.2024 12:43
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins
