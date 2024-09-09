Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins [Image 4 of 5]

    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – 559th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanics and Air Ground Equipment technicians monitor the low clearance of an ACU-808 aircraft air conditioning unit as it passes over high point segments of a C-17 aircraft ramp at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 6, 2024. The DINSTAAR ramps allowed for low clearance ground support equipment to be loaded onto aircraft without causing damage to the equipment or the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 12:43
    Photo ID: 8635423
    VIRIN: 240506-F-ED303-1047
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    AFWERX tests DINSTAAR composite ramps at Robins

    C-17 aircraft
    DINSTAAR ramps

